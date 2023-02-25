‘Powder keg’ for 9/11: 1993 trade center bombing remembered

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty years after terrorism first struck the World Trade Center, victims’ relatives and survivors are commemorating the deadly 1993 bombing that foreshadowed 9/11. Anniversary observances are planned Sunday at the trade center and at a nearby church. The explosion in an underground parking garage killed six people, including a pregnant woman. More than 1,000 people were injured. Tens of thousands fled in a harrowing evacuation that highlighted the challenges of clearing out some of the world’s tallest buildings in a fiery emergency. The blast also served as a warning of Islamic extremists’ yearning to destroy the trade center’s twin towers.

