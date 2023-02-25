Report: 12% of Mexicans suffer from malnutrition

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say about 12% of Mexicans suffer from malnutrition, a situation they blamed in part on consumption of junk food. Health officials told legislators the problem is more common in rural areas. The Health Department said Saturday the problem is often reflected in anemia, protein deficit and an imbalance in micro-nutrients. Simón Barquera, the head of the country’s health and nutrition research center, said marketing and junk food were the main drivers of unhealthy consumption patterns. However, poverty also clearly plays a role. Mexico’s commission for poverty measurement said that in 2020, 22.5% of Mexicans lacked enough income to buy quality, nutritious foods.

