Bus overturns in Croatia; 1 dead, several injured

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say a bus has overturned in the west of the country, killing one person and injuring several. The accident happened shortly before midnight on Saturday. The bus with Albanian license plates slid to the side of the road, hit the road barrier and overturned. The bus was carrying nine people and the driver when it crashed. Police did not immediately give the reason for the accident but Croatia and the rest of the region have been hit by a sudden weather change that brought rain and snow after a warm period.

