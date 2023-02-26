Cruise, “Everything Everywhere” honored at producers’ awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” solidified its status as the frontrunner for the best picture Oscar by taking the top prize at the Producers Guild of America Awards. The film’s producers won best theatrical motion picture at the Saturday night ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. The top PGA winner has gone on to win the Oscar for best picture for four of the past five years. Tom Cruise was honored at the show for his nearly 30-year career as a producer. Cruise thanked his motion picture mentors and partners for allowing him to have the life of adventure he dreamed of as a child.

