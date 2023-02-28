Arizona county board votes to give recorder election duties

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A rural Arizona county board that was embroiled last year in voting machine conspiracies has voted to give all election duties through 2024 to the county’s elected Republican recorder. The state Attorney General’s office suggested the move Tuesday may be illegal. The two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County Board of Supervisors backed the agreement giving administrative election duties to county Recorder David Stevens. He’s also a Republican. Democrat Ann English voted against it. Stevens would replace Lisa Marra. She was the county’s respected elections director before she resigned from the nonpartisan position after five years.

