Carnegie Hall returns to pre-pandemic full schedule in 23-24

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall will reach its pre-pandemic level of 170 concerts during a 2023-24 season that includes a focus on the fall of the Weimar Republic. The season will open Oct. 4 with the Riccardo Muti conducting the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with Leonidas Kavakos and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Carnegie was closed by the coronavirus pandemic from March 13, 2020, until Oct. 6, 2021. It presented about 115 events during the 2021-22 season and has about 150 this season. The 170 next season matches its approximately total in 2018-19.

