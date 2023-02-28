Family questions delay in medical aid for man shot by police

DENVER (AP) — The family of Colorado man fatally shot by police is questioning why it took so long to provide medical help to him as he lay slumped on the ground near a fence. Newly released body camera and surveillance footage of the incident earlier this month shows someone yelling “Don’t shoot” seconds before an officer opens fire on Stephen Poolson in suburban Denver. His sister says she wants to know why it took about five minutes before officers started to render aid. Department policy says officers shouldn’t render medical aid until a scene is considered safe.

