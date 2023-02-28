FDA panel narrowly backs Pfizer RSV vaccine for older adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health advisers have narrowly backed an experimental vaccine from Pfizer that could become the first shot to protect older adults against the respiratory illness known as RSV. A panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers voted 7-4 in favor of the shot’s safety and effectiveness for people 60 and older. The recommendation is non-binding and the FDA will make its own decision on the vaccine. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But the virus can be dangerous for young children and the elderly. Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline are each seeking FDA approval for two new vaccines to protect older Americans from infections.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.