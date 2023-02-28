JetBlue pilot landing in Boston averts potential collision

BOSTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a JetBlue pilot had to take evasive action while landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport when another aircraft crossed an intersecting runway. The FAA’s preliminary review found that the close call occurred at about 7 p.m. Monday when the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while the JetBlue flight was preparing to land. An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to wait while the JetBlue flight landed, but it instead began to takeoff. The JetBlue pilot initiated a climb-out to avoid a collision. The FAA is investigating just how close the jets came.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.