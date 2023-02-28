Kentucky man charged in officers’ deaths found dead in cell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged in the deaths of three police officers during an ambush in a small Applachian town was found dead in his jail cell. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says Lance Storz was found in his cell dead of an apparent suicide Tuesday morning at the Pike County Detention Center. He was being held on three murder charges. Police said Storz opened fire on officers with a high-powered rifle on June 30 when they arrived at his home to serve a protective order. The shooting was one of the deadliest for law enforcement officers in Kentucky’s history.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.