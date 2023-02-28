Last witnesses in Murdaugh case before jury sees crime scene

Prosecutors have called their final witnesses in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial. The jury will now head Wednesday about 40 minutes from the courthouse to see the family home where authorities say Murdaugh killed his wife and son in June 2021. Only the jury, attorneys from both sides, security and police and a court reporter can join the judge for the visit. Then they will come back to the courtroom to hear closing arguments. On Tuesday, prosecutors called witnesses to respond to the defense case. The testimony rebutted defense experts who say the evidence shows them there were two shooters at the Murdaugh property that night.

