McClinton voted Pa. speaker; first Black woman to win post

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia state Rep. Joanna McClinton is the first woman to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House. She ascended to the chamber’s top position Tuesday on the strength of a fresh one-vote Democratic majority. The leadership reshuffling came nearly two months after Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, became the surprise choice for speaker. Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats in November to retake majority control after more than a decade, but their margin didn’t become effective until their candidates won three special elections earlier this month. Rozzi stepped down shortly before the 102-to-99 vote for McClinton. The 40-year-old McClinton grew up in southwest Philadelphia, where she still lives.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.