Phillies’ Song throws off mound, knows challenges ahead

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Noah Song has no illusions of the challenges ahead as he approaches the end of his first week of spring training since joining the Philadelphia Phillies from the U.S. Navy. Dressed in white pinstripe pants and a red BP jersey with 52 and Song on it, the 25-year old right-hander threw 25 pitches during his second mound session since reporting to camp last Thursday. Song called it a work in a progress and far from perfect, but is looking to improve everyday. A transfer to the Navy reserves allowed Song to play pro baseball for the first time since 2019.

