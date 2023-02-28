Police find 850 kilos of cocaine washed up on French beach

PARIS (AP) — French maritime police have found nearly a ton of cocaine on a beach on the English Channel this week. The regional maritime administration says police are investigating where the drugs came from and how they ended up on the beach of Reville. The cocaine weighed nearly 1,900 pounds in total. The administration said it was found in two large packages linked by a rope. While packages of drugs wash up once or twice a year on France’s English Channel shores, authorities said they had never seen such a large quantity.

