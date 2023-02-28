Stellantis idles Illinois plant, takes step toward closure
By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is moving closer to closing its factory in Belvidere, Illinois, as it prepares for the costly transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. The factory with 1,350 employees officially was placed on “idle” by the company on Tuesday. That term means it intends to shut down the plant. Its future is likely to be a lightning-rod issue in national contract talks coming up this summer with the United Auto Workers union, one that could bring a painful strike. The last Jeep Cherokee small SUV rolled off the plant’s assembly line on Tuesday.