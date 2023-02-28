Tenn. governor vows to sign anti-drag bill as photo surfaces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee says it would be “ridiculous” to conflate a recently surfaced yearbook photo of him wearing women’s clothing in high school to drag show performances currently under attack in Tennessee and other GOP-led states. On Monday, Lee was fielding questions from reporters about the legislation and other anti-LGBTQ bills when an activist asked him if he remembered “dressing up in drag in 1977.” Lee said it would be wrong to compare that to “sexualized entertainment” taking place in front of children. However, Lee did not cite any examples of that taking place in Tennessee.

