US climate envoy Kerry stresses will for Amazon cooperation
By CARLA BRIDI
Associated Press
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has concluded his second day of meetings with Brazilian government officials. He conveyed his commitment Tuesday to collaborate on preservation of the world’s largest tropical rainforest — but without detailing specifics. Kerry referred to the Amazon rainforest as test for humanity. He said that without its protection it won’t be possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as called for in the 2015 Paris climate agreement. He reiterated the U.S. pledge to contribute to Brazil’s Amazon Fund, an international effort to preserve the rainforest, channeling donations to prevent, monitor and combat deforestation while promoting sustainability.