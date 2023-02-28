West Virginia ‘religious freedom’ bill headed to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bill described by supporters as a tool to protect religious freedom is headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice. The bill labeled by LGBTQ rights advocates as a “license to discriminate” was approved by the GOP-dominated Senate Tuesday, a day after it passed the House. The only ‘no’ votes came from the Senate’s three Democrats. The bill stipulates that the government can’t substantially burden someone’s constitutional right to freedom of religion unless doing so “is essential to further a compelling governmental interest.” Opponents assert the bill’s language would allow for discrimination against the LGBTQ community and religious minorities.

By LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY Associated Press

