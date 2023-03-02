Denmark: Statue of Little Mermaid vandalized again
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colors of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits. It is not known when the vandalism took place. The rock was painted in stripes of white, blue and red. No one has taken responsibility for the act. The oft-vandalized statue was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen.