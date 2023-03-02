EU to speed up deliveries of howitzer shells for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is setting up a joint procurement plan to speed up the delivery of howitzer artillery rounds that Ukraine says are crucial to countering Russian forces. With Ukraine facing shortages of ammunition to fight Russia, the 27-nation bloc wants to set up a joint procurement similar to the one used during the coronavirus pandemic to buy vaccines. According to an EU official with direct knowledge of the plan who briefed reporters Thursday, the priority now is to guarantee the swift delivery to Ukrainian armed forces of 155mm artillery rounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.