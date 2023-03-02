Fatal high school stabbing stuns California winery community

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old student has been booked on suspicion of homicide and other charges in connection with a stabbing at a Northern California high school where one 16-year-old junior was killed and another injured. Wednesday’s attack shocked Santa Rosa — a community best known for its wineries about 50 miles north of San Francisco — and prompted lockdowns of several nearby schools as officers searched for the teenage suspect. The attack took place in an art classroom full of students at Montgomery High School. Police say the violence started when the two juniors came into the classroom and started a fight with the freshman, who pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the juniors.

