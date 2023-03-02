Minnesota moves to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has voted to make it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters, a crime that has skyrocketed across the country in recent years. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thefts of the pollution control devices more than quadrupled from 2019 to 2020 and jumped dramatically again in 2021. A major reason is the sharp rise in prices for the precious metals in converters. Minnesota ranks third for converter thefts behind California and Texas. Experts say the parts are easy to steal, easy to sell, there is little risk of being caught, and even less risk of being prosecuted.

