WHO urges assistance to African nations facing cholera
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A World Health Organization official in Africa is urging more support to countries facing cholera outbreaks, saying the disease has the potential to “quickly explode” as rainfall persists in some areas. Cholera has been reported in 12 of Africa’s 54 countries. South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe are the latest to detect cases. Dr. Patrick Otim, a WHO official monitoring emergencies, said it was necessary to tackle the outbreaks quickly to prevent them from growing. Africa faces a shortage of the oral cholera vaccine amid global demand.