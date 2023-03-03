Abortion clinic ban heads to Utah governor for signature

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The fate of abortion clinics in Utah now lies with Gov. Spencer Cox after lawmakers finalized and passed a measure to ban them in the state. After passing through the state Senate on Thursday with minor amendments, it returned to the Utah House of Representatives Friday morning, where it was approved and then sent to the governor for final approval. Cox told reporters last month that he planned on signing the measure, which also clarifies the definition of abortion to address legal liability concerns providers voiced about the way exceptions are worded in state law — a provision Republicans called a compromise.

