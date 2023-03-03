Skip to Content
China: Defense boost to meet ‘complex security challenges’

KTVZ

BEIJING (AP) — China says increases in its defense budget have been “appropriate and reasonable” and are aimed at “meeting the complex security challenges and for China to fulfill its responsibilities as a major country.” A new budget is set to be announced on the opening day of the rubber-stamp legislature’s annual session on Sunday. At a news conference Saturday, congress spokesperson Wang Chao gave no indication of whether the rate of increase would be above or below last year’s 7.1%. But he said the defense budget has remained stable as a share of GDP, and that China’s military modernization “will not be a threat to any country.” China has increased its defense budget annually for more than two decades.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

