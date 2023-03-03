Christian Thielemann leads Vienna Philharmonic US tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Thielemann is leading the Vienna Philharmonic’s six-concert U.S. tour as another symphony of his Bruckner cycle with the orchestra is released on CD. When Thielemann recorded during the pandemic, he was stopped by a police officer on the streets of locked-down Vienna, then allowed to proceed because the officer recognized him from concerts. At times, Thielemann was the only guest in the 149-room Hotel Sacher, where the Sacher torte was invented in 1832.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.