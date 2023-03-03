Louisiana Gov. travels to Asia to strengthen business ties

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is traveling to Asia for a weeklong series of meetings with business leaders and policymakers in the hopes of growing foreign investment. Edwards left Friday and will return March 11. During his time in Asia, he will visit South Korea and Japan and meet with top executives of companies with investments in Louisiana. The Democrat said that the trip is designed to “strengthen ties to one of the state’s most important international trading partners, and reinforce Louisiana’s unique advantages for major jobs-creating business development and expansion projects.”

