Officials: Person dies after brain-eating amoeba infection

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Health officials say a person in southwest Florida has died after being infected with an extremely rare brain-eating amoeba. The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County confirmed the death Thursday. The agency had previously issued an alert last month, warning residents about the Naegleria fowleri infection. Health officials say the infection might have been caused by sinus rinse practices using tap water. The alert emphasized that Naegleria fowleri infections are rare and can only happen when water contaminated with amoebae enters the body through the nose. Officials say people cannot be infected by drinking tap water.

