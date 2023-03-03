Ukraine ally Kallas fights for reelection in Estonia vote

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia is holding a general election Sunday that will determine whether it can sustain its high level of support for war-torn Ukraine. The small Baltic nation provides Kyiv with more weapons than any other country relative to the size of its economy. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who has emerged in the past year of war as one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine, is seeking a second term, with her standing enhanced by her international appeals to impose sanctions on Russia. The 45-year-old Kallas belongs to a generation of young female leaders who have risen to the top of international politics and been strong voices for Ukraine. Her main challenger is Martin Helme, head of the nationalist EKRE party.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.