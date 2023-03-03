US sending bridge-launchers to Ukraine for spring fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine that for the first time includes armored vehicles that can launch bridges. These will allow troops to cross rivers or other gaps as Russian and Ukrainian forces remain entrenched on opposite sides of the Dnieper River. The Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge is a portable, folding metal bridge that is carried on top of a tank body. Providing that system now could help Ukrainian troops as they launch an expected spring offensive. Since Russia invaded a year ago, the U.S. has provided $32 billion in military weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

