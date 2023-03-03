Utah man who killed family was investigated by child agency

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New documents reveal that child protective services had opened an investigation of a Utah man just weeks before he killed seven of his family members and then himself. The investigation had been opened over alleged child abuse and threats to his family. The Deseret News obtained the case documents from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services. The documents show caseworkers were at the Haight house in the small town of Enoch on Dec. 19. That was two weeks before Michael Haight fatally shot his wife, their five children and his wife’s mother before killing himself.

