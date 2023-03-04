20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the second derailment of the company’s trains in Ohio in a month, officials said. But unlike the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, a company spokesperson said there were no hazardous materials aboard the train, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The train, which did not have passengers, derailed around 5 p.m. by State Route 41, near the Clark County Fairgrounds. 20 cars of the 212-car train derailed while traveling south, the Norfolk Southern spokesperson said. The Clark County Emergency Management Agency has asked residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment to shelter in place.

