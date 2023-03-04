Bus with 40 children crashes in French Alps; 21 injured

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a bus carrying 40 elementary school students home from a trip to the French Alps plunged down a wooded slope into a creek Saturday. The mayor of Corps, where the incident happened, says the driver and his partner were hospitalized with serious injuries, and 19 others were treated for minor injuries. The regional prosecutor has opened an investigation. The mayor said the “most probable scenario” is that the driver suffered a medical incident while behind the wheel. Officials say weather conditions were clear at the time of the accident.

