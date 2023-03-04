Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has ruled that staff and administrators at Oxford High School cannot be sued for a mass shooting that left four students dead and seven others wounded. Oakland County Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan also dismissed Oxford Community Schools from civil lawsuits related to the shooting, stating that the district and staff are protected by governmental immunity. Authorities have accused 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley of using a semi-automatic handgun to open fire Nov. 30, 2021 on other teenagers in the hallway at the school roughly 30 miles north of Detroit. Crumbley was 15 at the time of the shooting. He pleaded guilty in October to terrorism and first-degree murder charges. Brennan placed the responsibility for the shooting on Crumbley.

