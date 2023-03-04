Paris Fashion Week spans minimalism and Renaissance blooms
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — The dull Paris weather didn’t dim the power of the French capital’s ready-to-wear shows as Paris Fashion Week continued Saturday. The colors of the clothes spanned restrained minimalism to Renaissance exuberance. Singers Ciara and Avril Lavigne negotiated crowds and slippery stone steps to get to the Palais de Tokyo, the venue for Elie Saab’s show. Inside, the Lebanese designer’s presented an ode to the bouquets of the Renaissance, with flowers blooming from every nook, cranny, seam and hem. Hermes creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski made a simple, but powerful, proposition for fall, creating each look in the same shade of color. Junya Watanabe went full-on utilitarian for a dark and aggressive display for Comme des Garcons.