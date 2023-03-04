Philippine governor killed by gunmen while meeting villagers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Gunmen in military uniforms have shot and killed a provincial governor and wounded civilians while the politician was meeting poor villagers at his home in the central Philippines, in the latest brazen assault on local politicians in the country. Police said at least six men armed with assault rifles alighted from a convoy of SUVs and opened fire Saturday on Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, hitting him and a still-unspecified number of villagers at his home in Pamplona town. The province has a history of violent political rivalries. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the mid-morning attack, which was witnessed by local officials and poor villagers who gathered in front of Degamo’s house to seek cash and medical aid.

