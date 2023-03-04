Police: Argument preceded fatal California school stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Detectives say a fight involving three students at a Northern California high school began with an argument outside art class and culminated in a fatal stabbing. Santa Rosa police said in a statement Saturday that two groups of students were arguing Wednesday outside art class at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa. Once inside, a junior from one group confronted a freshman from the other. A fight broke out, and the freshman stabbed the junior. Another fight led to a second student being stabbed. The freshman was arrested for investigation of homicide and attempted homicide. The school was closed the rest of the week.

