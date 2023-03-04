Police: Officer who shot Black man retired ‘in bad standing’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black man as he lay in bed in his home last summer is no longer on the force. Columbus police said Friday evening that the officer had retired as of that day and “retired in bad standing due to the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations into the death of Donovan Lewis.” Twenty-year-old Lewis died in August after one of the officers who came to his home to arrest him on multiple warrants fired a second after opening his bedroom door. Authorities said he appeared to be holding a vape pen, but no weapon.

