Station master in Greece train crash delays court appearance

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The station master involved in Greece’s deadliest train crash postponed his deposition and is now set to appear before a prosecutor and an examining magistrate on Sunday. His lawyer said the request to push back the court appearance originally scheduled for Saturday was made after “very important new evidence emerged.” He didn’t elaborate. Meanwhile, funerals for some of the 57 people killed in the crash, many of them in their teens and 20s, took place in northern Greece. Police said 54 victims have been positively identified so far through DNA testing. Rallies protesting rail safety conditions in Greece continued Saturday. A peaceful rally in central Athens drew over a thousand people.

By DEMETRIS NELLAS and COSTAS KANTOURIS Associated Press

