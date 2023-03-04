Trump pitches a sequel, but shies away from attacking rivals

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is casting himself as the only Republican candidate who can build on his White House legacy. But in remarks to conservative activists on Saturday, the former president shied away from directly critiquing or mentioning his potential rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump gave the headlining address at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, and he told a cheering crowd of supporters that he is engaged in his “final battle” as he tries to return to the White House. Attendees gave Trump a hero’s welcome, and he told supporters, “We are going to finish what we started.”

By JILL COLVIN, MICHELLE L. PRICE and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

