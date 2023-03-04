Trump supporters spared more jail time in weapons case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two supporters of President Donald Trump arrested after driving a Hummer with guns and ammunition to a Philadelphia vote-counting site in November 2020 have been spared additional jail time. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 44-year-old Joshua Macias and 63-year-old Antonio Lamotta were sentenced Wednesday to 11½ to 23 months but placed on immediate parole followed by at least two years of probation. Prosecutors had sought sentences of at least three years. The two were convicted last fall of bringing weapons to the city without a permit but acquitted of election interference. Defense attorneys argued the men made no attempt to interfere with the counting of votes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.