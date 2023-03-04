Woman accused of killing ill husband released from jail

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 76-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in a Florida hospital was released from jail. Jail records show Ellen Gilland was released on $150,000 bond Friday night. She was initially charged with first-degree murder in January after police say she shot her 77-year-old husband, Jerry Gilland, Jan. 21 in a suicide pact she claimed had been in the work for weeks. However, she couldn’t carry through with turning the gun on herself and engaged police in a four-hour standoff. She was indicted Wednesday on lesser charges of assisting self-murder/manslaughter and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

