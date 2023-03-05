Small plane crashes in suburban Long Island, 1 dead

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a single-engine plane has crashed in suburban Long Island as it approached a regional airport, killing one person and seriously injuring the other two on board. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA 28 with three people on board crashed while on approach to Republic Airport in Farmingdale, about 20 miles east of New York City. Bablyon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer says the plane crashed into an area of trees and brush, and no one on the ground was injured.

