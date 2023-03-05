Israeli ministers approve bill on $270,000 gift to Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Cabinet ministers have advanced a bill that would allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep a $270,000 donation he received from a relative to pay for his legal bills as he fights corruption charges. The bill is part of a proposed overhaul of Israel’s legal system by Netanyahu’s new government. The plan has drawn fierce protests for over two months in Israel, the largest seen in years. Netanyahu’s allies say the legislative overhaul is needed to reduce the power of an unelected judiciary. Critics say it will weaken the country’s system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies in parliament.

