Woman gets 12 to 24 years in crash that killed firefighter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison in the death of a firefighter struck along with two other firefighters and a state trooper as they were responding to a crash on Interstate 76 in suburban Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 64-year-old Jacquelyn Walker of Little Egg Harbor wept as the sentence was imposed Thursday in Montgomery County in the July 2021 crash. Walker pleaded guilty in October to third-degree murder, aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment. Authorities said she drove onto the shoulder and swerved into three firefighters and a state trooper responding to a 3 a.m. crash.

