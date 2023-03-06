Bulgaria scraps large quantities of expired COVID vaccines

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian health authorities say that 2.8 million of expired COVID-19 doses will be destroyed this year in addition to 2.3 million doses that have already been scrapped. The country of 6.5 million has the lowest vaccination rate in the EU with only 30 percent of the population having basic immunization. Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said Monday there is an excessive number of vaccines, low vaccination coverage, and a lack of people who want a shot.

