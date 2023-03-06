Estonia’s pro-Ukraine prime minister Kallas wins reelection

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s center-right Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has won reelection. Kallas is one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine. Her Reform Party overwhelmingly won the Baltic country’s general election on Sunday. A far-right populist challenger lost seats in vote that focused on national security and the economy. Preliminary returns from a completed ballot count showed the Reform Party received 31.2% of the vote. That translates into 37 seats at Estonia’s 101-seat Parliament and an increase of three seats from the 2019 election.

