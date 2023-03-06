Philippine leader orders crackdown after governor’s killing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he ordered police to crack down on illegal firearms and private armies and described as “terrifying” the weekend shootings that killed a provincial governor and eight others. The attack on Negros Oriental provincial Gov. Roel Degamo at his home on Saturday by at least six men armed with rifles and wearing military camouflage was the deadliest on politicians in recent weeks. It was also the most alarming gun attack under Marcos, who said he was shocked when he saw footage of the gunmen walking into the victim’s compound then opening fire on just anybody in front of them. Marcos said the attack was “purely political” but didn’t offer details.

