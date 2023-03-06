Turkish parties rush to salvage alliance against Erdogan

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Opposition politicians in Turkey are seeking to salvage an alliance that was left in disarray following a dispute over the nomination of a joint candidate to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections scheduled for May. Meral Aksener, who heads the second largest bloc in the alliance, broke away from the group, rejecting the likely nomination of main opposition party’s leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The split in the alliance was seen as a major boost for Erdogan. On Monday, Aksener and Kilicaroglu met to discuss a compromise solution.

