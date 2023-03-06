Wreckage cleared, days after deadly Greek rail disaster

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Recovery crews in northern Greece have cleared the final sections of wreckage from a deadly train collision from the tracks, as protests and political fallout from the country’s worst ever rail disaster continue. Heavy construction machinery was used Monday to move remaining parts of shattered rail cars at Tempe 375 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, where 57 people were killed in the Feb. 28 crash. Twelve people remain hospitalized with injuries, five of them in serious condition. National rail services remain halted by strikes while protests are set to continue in several towns in Greece, mostly led by student groups, following days of often-violent demonstrations.

